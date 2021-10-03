Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin Dale Meyers
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Connally High School
Kevin Dale Meyers

July 23, 1955 - Sept. 22, 2021

Kevin Dale Meyers Sr. of Waco, Texas, was born July 23, 1955, and passed away September 22, 2021, in his home surrounded by the love of his life Maria, his children and grandchildren after battling multiple health problems.

Dale grew up in Waco and graduated from Connally High School. Dale then pursued and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business at Phoenix College. His extreme work ethic and love for his country brought him to enlist in the United States Navy. Dale proudly served 28 years before retiring as Lieutenant Commander. Upon retiring he had a few minor jobs to "keep him busy" until he was ready to fully embrace retirement life and do exactly what he loved, drinking coffee and working in the backyard with his wife and fur babies.

Dale was very passionate. When he was not out to sea with the Navy, he loved coaching baseball, fishing and being with his grandkids. Although Sundays were reserved for Cowboy games! Any other day he loved to share a story with you or a memory or corny joke!

He will be missed by all those he touched, which was many. Most of all his wife, Maria; his children; and grandchildren.

A service and celebration of life will be held to honor Dale at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 9, at New Beginnings Church located at 101 W Mesquite in Elm Mott, Texas.

We are requesting those planning to attend wear their Dallas Cowboys attire. Should you not be a fan of God's team as Dale was, you can represent your favorite team. He always did love a good competition!

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
New Beginnings Church
101 W Mesquite, Elm Mott, TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sending my condolences and a hug.
Diana Cross
Friend
October 9, 2021
Love you Dad
Layne
Family
October 8, 2021
Dean King Jr
October 7, 2021
Sending my most sincere condolences and prayers to you Maria, and family. May the peace and strength of God be with you during this time of transition.
Al Miller
Work
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results