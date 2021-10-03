Kevin Dale Meyers
July 23, 1955 - Sept. 22, 2021
Kevin Dale Meyers Sr. of Waco, Texas, was born July 23, 1955, and passed away September 22, 2021, in his home surrounded by the love of his life Maria, his children and grandchildren after battling multiple health problems.
Dale grew up in Waco and graduated from Connally High School. Dale then pursued and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business at Phoenix College. His extreme work ethic and love for his country brought him to enlist in the United States Navy. Dale proudly served 28 years before retiring as Lieutenant Commander. Upon retiring he had a few minor jobs to "keep him busy" until he was ready to fully embrace retirement life and do exactly what he loved, drinking coffee and working in the backyard with his wife and fur babies.
Dale was very passionate. When he was not out to sea with the Navy, he loved coaching baseball, fishing and being with his grandkids. Although Sundays were reserved for Cowboy games! Any other day he loved to share a story with you or a memory or corny joke!
He will be missed by all those he touched, which was many. Most of all his wife, Maria; his children; and grandchildren.
A service and celebration of life will be held to honor Dale at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 9, at New Beginnings Church located at 101 W Mesquite in Elm Mott, Texas.
We are requesting those planning to attend wear their Dallas Cowboys attire. Should you not be a fan of God's team as Dale was, you can represent your favorite team. He always did love a good competition!
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.