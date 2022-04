Kimberly Harris RichardsonSept. 25, 1972 - Dec. 6, 2020Kimberly Patrice Harris Richardson passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 19, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com