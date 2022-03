My BEAUTIFUL Baby Sister You Will Be MISSED TREMENDOUSLY You ARE The SUNSHINE In Our Lives.I CAN'T Talk About You In PAST TENSE...Not YETMy Heart IS CRUSHED.Life Will NEVER Be The SAME WITHOUT YOU! THIS IS HARD And Your Family Is HURTING But We Will Push On Like You Would Want Us Too.I LOVE You FOREVER Baby Sis And WILL NEVER FORGET YOU!

Audria D Stanley Family June 9, 2021