Kris Tynes
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Kris Tynes

March 25, 1974 - Dec. 19, 2020

Kristian Dee Tynes, 46, of Waco, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. Services are pending.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Kris worked with me for a long time at Home Abstract. He was such a special guy. He was like a son to me and I loved him dearly. My heart hurts for you and your family. He was such a fun loving young man and we all did have many laughs together, fun times, and hard work. Kris always had a smile on his face. I don´t remember any day when he didn´t cheer me up, he just had that gift of making a person fill good about one´s self. We all really miss Kris when he moved on from Home Abstract but we could never, ever, forget that beautiful smile and that big big heart. I am truly sorry for your loss and pray that God will help you and family thru the next few months. We will all miss Kris. He will forever be in our hearts.
Shirley Schavey
December 22, 2020
