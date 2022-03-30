Kristina Griffith
Oct. 28, 1968 - March 27, 2022
Kristina Melayn Griffith passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 53. Viewing will commence at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, in the Bluebonnet Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev Tom Pelt officiating.
The guest book is offered at gracegardensfh.com
. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory about Melayn.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.