Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kristina Griffith
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Home
Send Flowers
Kristina Griffith

Oct. 28, 1968 - March 27, 2022

Kristina Melayn Griffith passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 53. Viewing will commence at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, in the Bluebonnet Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev Tom Pelt officiating.

The guest book is offered at gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory about Melayn.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.