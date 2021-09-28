Kyle Lane Nielsen
January 27, 1968 - September 25, 2021
By Krista Salome & Karen Conine
Kyle Lane Nielsen, an 11-year survivor of brain cancer, lost his fight at 53 and joined his beloved family members in the arms of Jesus Christ our Lord. He passed peacefully at his home in Waco on Saturday, September 25, 2021. His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Camp officiating. Internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery where he will be buried next his mother with Rev. Tomasz Kozub officiating. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey chapel followed by visitation with the family.
Kyle, the youngest of six children, was born in Waco, Texas, on January 27, 1968, to Pat "Honey" and Bob Nielsen. Raised in Waco, many a reference has been made about him as the "unofficial mayor" of Waco, because wherever he went, or we went as his family, you were sure to run into so many people that knew him. He had an ability to make conversation and friends with strangers from all walks of life. Quick with a joke and a huge smile, he had a way that made people feel like they were having a conversation with an old friend.
The ability to approach people and befriend them in a memorable way was one of his greatest gifts. His lifelong nickname, Tigger, was the result of this friendliness combined with an insatiable energy that perfectly portrayed his personality. Kyle could easily replicate Tigger's "Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo." It didn't matter if he was in Waco or wherever he traveled, he always made friends. That's the wonderful thing about Tiggers.
Kyle's parochial education extended from St. Louis Catholic School through Reicher Catholic High School where he exceled in soccer, played the coronet in the band and kicked for the football team. Kyle contributed to Reicher winning a state soccer championship both his junior and senior year. He was named to the All-State team his senior year. His photo still hangs in Reicher's Hall of Fame. In 1986, Kyle was an escort in the Waco Cotton Palace Pageant.
Kyle continued his education at Baylor University where he was a walk-on punter for the football team his freshman year. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1991. Kyle's time at Baylor was one of the greatest times of his life. He continued to be an avid Baylor Bear.
One of Kyle's many talents was singing. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing wherever he was. This eventually led to singing in a local country band, the Yellow Rose. They played all around Central Texas at honky-tonks and fraternal halls. Many a band would bring him up to sing along after his band dissolved. He sang everywhere. Even after he had difficulties speaking these past few months, he could still sing.
During high school, Kyle started washing neighbor's cars at home before he even had his driver's license. He paid his way through Baylor washing cars while living at home. After graduating from Baylor, he took a job with Fastenal only to realize he made more money working for himself. He soon started At Your Service, a concierge service car wash. While successful, he longed to own his own automated car wash and with the help of his good friend, Steve Wessinger, they bought the iconic Genie Car Wash on Valley Mills Drive in 1992, later purchasing the Genie Car Wash in Hewitt.
On June 29, 1996, he married Kimberly Mathews at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco. Together they had three children, Katy Lou, Maggie, and Lane. Kyle coached Katy Lou and Maggie in soccer and Lane in baseball. They loved taking family trips to the beach. Kyle was an avid golfer and won many a golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club and elsewhere. Tigger was also a remarkable gin player. He had an astounding record of wins in the annual Jack Power Memorial Gin Tournament at Ridgewood, winning his 6th championship in 2019.
In 2010, Kyle was diagnosed with brain cancer (Glioblastoma) followed by surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and prayers. This did not stop him from joining the Waco Founder Lions Club, the oldest Lions Club in the world. In 2013, Kyle was the originator and driving force of the Annual Waco Lions Putt-Putt Tournament, which has proven to be the most successful fundraiser for Waco Lions Park in decades. He became president of Waco Founder Lions in the 2019-2020 term and was honored as Lion of the Year in 2019. Kyle exemplified Lionism and the causes they serve!
Kyle was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Devine Nielsen; father, Robert Harold Nielsen; and his daughter, Caroline Grace Nielsen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Anthony Salome and William Burton Conine, Jr.
Kyle is survived by three children, Katherine Louise Nielsen of Dallas, Margaret Elaine Nielsen and Edward Lane Nielsen of Waco. Tigger is also survived by his sisters, Karen Nielsen Conine and Krista Nielsen Salome both of Waco; and three brothers, Keith Ronan "Hap" Nielsen and wife, Lesley, of Waco, Kent Alan Nielsen and wife, Pat, of Corpus Christi, and Kevin Devine Nielsen and wife, Channa, of Waco. He is also survived by his aunts, Rosemary Boyce and Ann Nutt; as well as a multitude of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend and love, Mona Choucair.
Active pallbearers will be dear friends, Whit Fadal, Billy Dunhill, Mike Appel, Mike "Bubba" Callan, Chris McJunkins, David Kramer, Blake Browder, Robert Stem, Gordon Robinson and John Low.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Callan, Weldon Walker, Hack Branch, Don McKinney and Steve Wessinger.
If you so desire, in lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Waco Founder Lions Club, 1716 North 42nd St, Waco, TX 76710 or the charity of your choice
. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall " at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.