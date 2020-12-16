Lanae Morgan



July 20,1962 - Dec. 13, 2020



Carol Lanae Morgan passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Lanae was born on July 20, 1962, to Delmar and Barbara Summers of Waco. She was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Summers; and loving daughter, Sarah Morgan.



Lanae lived a full life and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She loved being around family and friends. She had a strong faith that helped her tackle challenges she faced.



She is survived by her mother, Barbara. She is also survived by her children, Jeremy, Trey, and Summer; along with eight grandchildren, Aiden, Tanner, Conner, Julian, Jax, Mason, Olivia, and Noah.



A visitation memorial will be held at 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 18, at Kendrick Lane Baptist Church.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.