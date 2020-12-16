Carol Lanae Morgan passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Lanae was born on July 20, 1962, to Delmar and Barbara Summers of Waco. She was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Summers; and loving daughter, Sarah Morgan.
Lanae lived a full life and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She loved being around family and friends. She had a strong faith that helped her tackle challenges she faced.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara. She is also survived by her children, Jeremy, Trey, and Summer; along with eight grandchildren, Aiden, Tanner, Conner, Julian, Jax, Mason, Olivia, and Noah.
A visitation memorial will be held at 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 18, at Kendrick Lane Baptist Church.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
I remember you as a pretty girl and great neighbor.
Rest In Peace Lanae
Ernest Long
January 8, 2021
Sorry to find out this sad news. May God be with you all as I know she is now rejoicing in heaven with Jesus and Sarah . May God's peace and comfort be with you
Denice Wicker
December 18, 2020
Gonna Miss your Beautiful Smile my Dear Friend. My Heart goes out to LaNea's Family and Friends. Heaven has another Angel.
Phillip Tovar
December 18, 2020
I have good memories of Lanae and I hanging out in high school and working together. She was a fun person to be around. My heart goes out to her family at this very difficult time.
Susie Masters Hignite
December 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. I did not know she passed. So sorry
tammy cathey
December 17, 2020
May God give you all strength in the days to come. my heart breaks for u summer.. She was beautiful soul... she lives on within you...
Jessica collins
December 16, 2020
Cheryl Wood
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Lanae. I miss her and remember the fun times together at work and away from work. She was a good friend and coworker. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. God Bless
Sandra Wood
December 16, 2020
Lanae will be remembered as a loving person who always welcomed me with open arms. Rest In Peace you are loved forever
Ramona
December 16, 2020
sorry for the loss of this amazing women .. I will be praying for the entire family
Angelina Sardaneta
December 16, 2020
My heart is sad to read this news. I remember Lanae as a wonderful room mom when I had the privilege of teaching Jeremy twice. Prayers for you all.
Darla (Sims) Cannon
December 16, 2020
"A life that touches others goes on forever"
My heart is with you on this day and I am hurting for you. I am sorry for your loss. Your mom was a beautiful soul and will continue to be remembered through the hearts of others.