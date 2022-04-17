Larry Dyer



Dec. 9, 1945 - April 2, 2022



Larry Maurice Dyer passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, with his loved ones by his side in Monument, Colorado. Larry was born on December 9, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to T. Ross and Maureen Dyer. He had one brother, Jerry R. Dyer, Sr. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1964 and went on to attend Southern Methodist University and graduated in 1968. Larry was married to Penny for 47 years and had five children, Joshua, Jessica, Sterling, Asa, and Forrest.



Larry was the king of one-liners, filling the room with modest humor and well-timed dad jokes. Larry had a strong presence, but a kind and gentle approach. He had a deep and curious passion for people and never missed an opportunity to serve someone in need.



Larry went on to a successful business career in numerous industries including OEL Worldwide Industries that still supplies PPE to the energy sector to this day. Larry was a humble soul, spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ by supporting Christian ministries throughout the world including New York, Texas, The Philippines and India.



Larry may not be here on Earth but rest assured he is alive and well.



You have fought the good fight,



you have finished your course,



you have kept the faith.



Well done, good and faithful servant.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.