Larry Eugene Kinder
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
Larry Eugene Kinder

March 26, 1960 - August 19, 2021

On August 19, 2021, Larry Eugene Kinder went to peace in God's arms. Born March 26, 1960, to Clellon and Lorene Kinder in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Gene attended school and spent most of his life in Waco.

A beloved son, father, brother, uncle and great-uncle, Gene was a generous man, always ready to give his time and effort to help others and he will be missed by family, friends and coworkers alike.

He leaves behind daughter, Anna; son, Russel and daughter-in-law, Samantha; best friend, Pat Kinder; mother, Lorene Kinder; sister, Sue Walston; brothers, Johnny Kinder (Barbara), Glen Kinder and Kevin Kinder; 12 nieces and nephews; two great-nephews and a great-niece.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to his family. Anna was one of my students at Doris Miller and Lake Waco. Larry was a good dad and Anna loved him so much .
Pam Thomason
September 14, 2021
