Larry Eugene Kinder



March 26, 1960 - August 19, 2021



On August 19, 2021, Larry Eugene Kinder went to peace in God's arms. Born March 26, 1960, to Clellon and Lorene Kinder in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Gene attended school and spent most of his life in Waco.



A beloved son, father, brother, uncle and great-uncle, Gene was a generous man, always ready to give his time and effort to help others and he will be missed by family, friends and coworkers alike.



He leaves behind daughter, Anna; son, Russel and daughter-in-law, Samantha; best friend, Pat Kinder; mother, Lorene Kinder; sister, Sue Walston; brothers, Johnny Kinder (Barbara), Glen Kinder and Kevin Kinder; 12 nieces and nephews; two great-nephews and a great-niece.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.