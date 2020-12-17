Rev. Larry King
March 22, 1961 - Dec. 14, 2020
Reverend Larry Gene King, 59, of New Caney, passed away in Kingwood, TX, on the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2020, due to covid-19. His services will be held at Noon, Saturday, Dec. 19, at Pecan Grove funeral home in Robinson, TX. Followed by a graveside committal at Valley Mills Cemetery, in Valley Mills, TX. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing is required.
He was born March 22, 1961, to Martha Bent and William King in Kansas City, Missouri. After moving to Texas, he graduated from Bruceville-Eddy high school in 1980. At the age of 28, he was blessed with daughters, Samantha King, Ashley King and Brittany Barker. In 1996 he married Virginia L Holmes where he was blessed with a son, Gary Allen. He became an ordained minister and loved to teach the word of God. He became a truck driver later in life and enjoyed traveling the road. His heart was always with his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
In death he precedes his mother Martha Jo Bent; father William King; brothers Robert King and Donald King; father-in-law and Pastor, Rev. Curtis Holmes Sr.; and brother-in-law Rev. Curtis Holmes Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Virginia L King; twin brother Gary King, wife, Candy King; brother Ron King, wife, Sue King; sister Angie Johnson, husband, Bill Johnson; children, Gary Allen, wife, Chelsea Allen; Brittany Campbell; Samantha Wetzel, husband, Jason Wetzel; Ashley King-Kleypas, husband, Zak Kleypas; grandchildren, Jasmine McCoy, Alyon Wetzel, Kody Wetzel, Brandon McCoy, Ariel Allen, Schuyler Wetzel, and Austin Allen. Honorary grandchild, Micheal "Lane" Wimberley; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.