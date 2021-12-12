Larry Warneke
April 2, 1952 - Dec. 6, 2021
Larry Wayne Warneke passed away December 6, 2021.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, at St. Louis Catholic Church.
Larry was born April 2, 1952, in Temple. He was the second child born, only by 11 months, to Dwyane Warneke and Leatrice Baggett Warneke. They lived in Temple, Otto, Axtell, Riesel, and Mart areas.
He went to Axtell ISD in 1st grade and Riesel ISD from 2nd grade all the way through high school. He went on to MCC and received his associates degree in business, continuing his education at Baylor University receiving his computer science degree. He started beauty school during his junior year in high school. He was a hairdresser for 51 years and worked through Friday and passed on Monday.
Larry was never married and had no children. He had two nephews and two nieces that he doted on and loved. He had many great-nephews and nieces with one soon to be born. He was catholic and became a Eucharist minister. He was very active in the Historic Waco Foundation and was a Doscent for the old historic Waco Homes. He loved swimming and he was a wonderful chef and enjoyed cooking for his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dwyane in 1972; and mother, Leatrice in 2017.
He is survived by sister, Patricia Patterson and husband, Jack of Marlin; brothers, Steve Warneke of Robinson, and Dwyane Warneke and wife, Linda, of Waco; nephews, Lee and Garrison; nieces, Stefanie, and Peyton; seven great-nieces and nephews; friends, Charlie Mason, and Denise Johnson, and many coworkers, friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.