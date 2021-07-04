Larry Weeden
October 11, 1946 - July 2, 2021
Larry Wayne Weeden, 74, of China Spring, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.
Larry was born October 11, 1946, in Bryan to Ruby Currie Weeden and Jack Weeden. Their family moved to Waco after the boys started elementary school, and Larry and his brother, Steve, attended University High School where he graduated in 1965.
Larry met his future wife, Judy McFarlen, on her sixteenth birthday. Their friendship developed into a lifelong love, and Judy believes that laughter and friendship are the keys to their 54 year marriage.
Larry always took pride in his work. Whether it was loading the most hay bales on a truck as a teenager or building the largest tractor tires at General Tire, he always strove to do better. He instilled that same work ethic in his children and grandchildren. Larry also had a great mind for process and efficiency improvements and never met a car he couldn't fix.
Larry's greatest joy was his children. He was so proud of their successes and was a coach and supporter in all they did. He considered putting them through college as his greatest accomplishment. He was also actively involved in the lives of his grandchildren and attended almost every event up until the last few months.
Larry never knew a stranger and was a kind and loyal friend. Everyone could always count on his helping hand. His dearest friend and confidant for 50 years was Alan Belcher who came to help care for him during his last days. All of Larry's in-laws were so supportive during this time as were his neighbors and friends. Special thanks to Linda Gilliam for her amazing care and support.
We will miss him dearly, especially his laughter and crazy sense of humor. One of his last nights, Larry said, "I think it's time to go to bed." We asked, "does that mean you want to turn out the lights?" He replied, "yep, the party's over."
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Junior Weeden; mother, Ruby Currie Weeden; stepmother, Mary Lou Weeden; brother, Steve Weeden; grandsons, Garrett and Colin Weeden; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Graham.
Survivors include wife of 54 years, Judy Weeden; daughter, Jennifer Manning and husband, John; son, Eric Weeden and wife, Bell; and daughter, Sarah Weeden; grandchildren, Kique Zamora, Richard Zamora, Saphi Zamora, Kaden Weeden and Ethan Manning; sister, Bridget Graham; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gay and Alan Belcher, Kathy and Doug Roller, Marilyn and Richard Wood, Billy and Cathie McFarlen; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the hospice team at Compassus and nurses, Alisha Hargis, Joanne Mathis, Sara Estopinan and Twannia Brown for their amazing care.
Special thanks to sisters and brothers-in-law, Gay and Alan Belcher and Kathy and Doug Roller for their constant love and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to the China Spring Youth Athletic Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2021.