Laura Jean (Martin) Dunn
June 23, 1959 - March 10, 2021
Laura Martin Dunn of Crawford, Texas, died in the early hours of March 10, 2021, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61. The memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at First Baptist Church of Crawford with Rev. Dr. Trae Kendrick officiating.
Laura was born June 23, 1959, in San Diego, California, the daughter of George Leavelle and Beverly (White) Martin. She was a 1977 graduate of Temple High School, and later graduated with a BBA in Marketing from the University of Houston – Clear Lake City. She was married to Tony in 1983, while he was attending medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
She was a devoted wife and mother and loved attending medical meetings with her husband. She was always there for her children, supporting their many school and extracurricular activities.
Laura had a fantastic talent and love for music. She mastered the piano and shared her love of music with hundreds of children, teaching piano lessons in her home, serving as their church pianist and working with children's choirs.
Laura also loved all animals, but particularly was fond of horses. She had many great friends that shared this passion with her, her "horse friends". She was surrounded by many of these friends in her last hours, a testament to their deep bond.
But above all, Laura was a daughter of the King, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The many ways in which she served God would fill many volumes. Her whole life was her witness, and she was unafraid of any new opportunity for service, including prison ministry and trips abroad to minister to women in rural Romania. She invited countless friends to join her in women's retreats and service opportunities. She wanted all these friends to have the same deeply personal relationship with Christ that she had.
She was preceded in death by her first child, Lindsay Elysse Dunn; her father, George L. Martin; and her mother, Beverly White Martin; and her older brother, Michael L. Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Carl A (Tony) Dunn; and her children, Andrew Martin Dunn of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter, Kendall Julia Dunn-Tracey of Crawford, TX; and her son, Garrett Daniel Dunn of Dallas, TX.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the physicians, nurses and staff of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and the McClinton Cancer Center, as well as the staff of the Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their compassionate care, and providing her with everything needed to fulfill her wish of finishing her race at home, surrounded by her family and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.