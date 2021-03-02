Laura Jane RainerDec. 18, 1937 - Feb. 27, 2021Laura Jane Gilbreath Rainer passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at her home in Gatesville, TX. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Fri., March 5, at Gateway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. There will be an open visitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thurs., March 4, at Scott's Funeral Home.Jane was born Dec. 18, 1937, to John Marion Gilbreath and Lettie Eunice Sutton Gilbreath at the first hospital in Gatesville located on Leon Street. She grew up in Leon Junction and the Fort Hood Area and attended the New Olive School in Leon Junction, TX, and then graduated from Gatesville High School in 1955, finishing in 11 years as she completed the third and fourth grade in the same year at Leon Junction.In late 1962, Jane met the love of her life, Tom (Connie) Rainer and were married on June 15, 1963, in the home of one of her brothers. They lived in Gatesville all their married life. Connie passed away on Feb. 1, 2017.Jane was a faithful member of Gateway Baptist Church (formerly Bridge Street Baptist Church) since 1971 and attended services regularly until her health prevented her from doing so earlier this year. Jane served in many roles over the years including playing the piano, working in the office, and publishing the church bulletin for many years. Jane loved her church family.Early on, Jane worked part-time at Perry Brothers and the Auction Barn and started full time employment with the National Bank the day after high school graduation, retiring on Jan. 31, 2000, after 45 years. While there she served many roles at the bank starting as a teller and finishing her career as a credit officer.Jane was a caretaker for many family members over the years including her husband, several aunts and uncles, as well as other family members.Her hobbies included sewing and working in the yard and garden and keeping up with her cats and dog.Jane is survived by her children, John Brooks Rainer and wife, Dina, of Overland Park, KS, James Brian Rainer, of Bryan, TX, and Laura Ann Rainer Hutchinson of Folsom, CA; her four beautiful granddaughters, Macy Leeann Rainer of Arlington, VA, Janie Brooks Rainer of Overland Park, KS, and Julia Rainer Hutchinson and Cameron Mary (Camma) Hutchinson, of Folsom CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special sisters, Wanda Berry, Patsy Barton, Sandy Gilbreath, and Maria Apodaca.Jane was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, William Harless, John Bedford, Joe Marion, Jim Ferguson, Marvin Clifford and Robert Aaron.Memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 724, Gatesville, TX 76528.