Laura Lee Tynes
Feb. 25, 1929 - Dec. 8, 2021
Laura Lee Tynes passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A favorite song was "I've Just Seen Jesus," and she was allowed that glory on Wednesday.
Laura was born February 25, 1929, in Mexia, Texas, to Willie Lee and Addie Mae Marks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Burean Tynes, her mother and father, and many cherished friends she made in her 92 years of life.
Laura earned an Associate's degree from McLennan Community College and attended Baylor University. She served as co-owner, president, and chairman of the board of Harvey Advertising Company in Waco.
Laura lived her life with a passion for serving God through her work with children through community service dedicated to the welfare and teaching of children and young people. She served many offices in local and statewide PTA organizations. She served as President of the Texas PTA from 1982 to 1984 and as an elected member of the Texas Board of Education from 1979 to 1984. She served on the Bluebonnet Girl Scouts board for many years and was chosen as a Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts. She spent many years of her life as a Sunday school teacher, Girls Auxiliary leader, Bluebonnet leader, and the leader of many other various youth groups.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Pamela Kreuzburg, and husband, Bob, of Waco; her son, Mark Tynes, County Judge of Hamilton County, Texas, and wife, Victoria, of Hamilton; grandsons, Robert Kreuzburg and wife, Adylle, of Houston, Richard Kreuzburg of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Clay Boone Tynes of Waco; and one great-grandson, Avi Yoshi Kreuzburg of Houston. Laura will lie-in-state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home through Monday.
Donations to honor her life with the hope of eradicating Alzheimer's Disease are requested to the Alzheimer's Association
, 710 North 64th Street, Waco, TX 76710.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.