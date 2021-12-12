I am very sorry to just now see that Laura Tynes past away!! Her Daughter and husband bought a new car from the Chevrolet Dealership in McGregor, in about 1971, and her Mother and Father-In-Law also bought a new car in about 1973. So, I got to know her and her Family And, I used to go by to just visit with Laura!! What a wonderful/beautiful, Christian lady she was!! And, I greatly appreciated the things that she taught me during our brief friendship!! I have been truly blessed by having her in my life!! And, I personally know that GOD had a special place in Heaven for her!! Thoughts/Condolences/Prayers to her Family/Friends!! GOD rest her soul!! In Christian Love!! And I called her Laura out of respect, because she was a close friend!! In Christian Love!! Ronny Bredemeyer

Ronny Bredemeyer Friend December 21, 2021