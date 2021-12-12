Menu
Laura Lee Tynes
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Laura Lee Tynes

Feb. 25, 1929 - Dec. 8, 2021

Laura Lee Tynes passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A favorite song was "I've Just Seen Jesus," and she was allowed that glory on Wednesday.

Laura was born February 25, 1929, in Mexia, Texas, to Willie Lee and Addie Mae Marks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Burean Tynes, her mother and father, and many cherished friends she made in her 92 years of life.

Laura earned an Associate's degree from McLennan Community College and attended Baylor University. She served as co-owner, president, and chairman of the board of Harvey Advertising Company in Waco.

Laura lived her life with a passion for serving God through her work with children through community service dedicated to the welfare and teaching of children and young people. She served many offices in local and statewide PTA organizations. She served as President of the Texas PTA from 1982 to 1984 and as an elected member of the Texas Board of Education from 1979 to 1984. She served on the Bluebonnet Girl Scouts board for many years and was chosen as a Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts. She spent many years of her life as a Sunday school teacher, Girls Auxiliary leader, Bluebonnet leader, and the leader of many other various youth groups.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Pamela Kreuzburg, and husband, Bob, of Waco; her son, Mark Tynes, County Judge of Hamilton County, Texas, and wife, Victoria, of Hamilton; grandsons, Robert Kreuzburg and wife, Adylle, of Houston, Richard Kreuzburg of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Clay Boone Tynes of Waco; and one great-grandson, Avi Yoshi Kreuzburg of Houston. Laura will lie-in-state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home through Monday.

Donations to honor her life with the hope of eradicating Alzheimer's Disease are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 710 North 64th Street, Waco, TX 76710.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I am very sorry to just now see that Laura Tynes past away!! Her Daughter and husband bought a new car from the Chevrolet Dealership in McGregor, in about 1971, and her Mother and Father-In-Law also bought a new car in about 1973. So, I got to know her and her Family And, I used to go by to just visit with Laura!! What a wonderful/beautiful, Christian lady she was!! And, I greatly appreciated the things that she taught me during our brief friendship!! I have been truly blessed by having her in my life!! And, I personally know that GOD had a special place in Heaven for her!! Thoughts/Condolences/Prayers to her Family/Friends!! GOD rest her soul!! In Christian Love!! And I called her Laura out of respect, because she was a close friend!! In Christian Love!! Ronny Bredemeyer
Ronny Bredemeyer
Friend
December 21, 2021
Laura was my Sunday School teacher and GA leader for many years. Spent lots of nights at her house for slumber parties. She was a special lady.
Suzy Scoggins Needler
Friend
December 16, 2021
Laura was a great leader and a strong advocate for all of the children in Texas. She will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to her family.
Sharon Goldblatt
December 13, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Laura thru Girl Scouts Bluebonnet Council when she was Board Chair. She was truly a remarkable woman and led Girl Scouting in Central Texas as a prominent leader in community, education, church as well as girl scouting.
Suzanne Copeland
Other
December 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
stephen seelye
Friend
December 12, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Laura in my Sunday School Class at First Woodway for a number of years. She was a lovely active lady. Sincere sympathy to the family.
Eleanor Rains
Friend
December 12, 2021
Laura was a beautiful and accomplished lady. Her charitable work with children´s organizations was outstanding. I met her through Waco City Council PTA and Waco Schools. Her bright smile brought joy into a room.
Dianne Friend
December 12, 2021
