LaVerne BerryJuly 28, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2021On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Laverne L Berry, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with her beloved husband, at the age of 85. Laverne was born July 28, 1935, in Killeen, TX, to JD and Bessie Mae Copeland. Laverne was a member of the Elm Mott Baptist church and volunteered for six years at Providence Hospital. Laverne married Virgil H. Berry Jr. on October 11, 1952, with whom she raised a son, Jimmy Berry, and a daughter, Sharon Roberts. Laverne was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as she had a compassionate heart for her family. Laverne was preceded in death by her father; mother; sisters; and husband. She is survived by her two children, Jimmy and Sharon; her five grandchildren, Destiny, Cassidy, Justis, Russell, and Lauren; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Evan, Witten, Owen, and Ella. Laverne will be laid to rest next to her late husband, 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, at Waco Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.