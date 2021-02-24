Menu
LaVerne Berry
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
LaVerne Berry

July 28, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2021

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Laverne L Berry, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with her beloved husband, at the age of 85. Laverne was born July 28, 1935, in Killeen, TX, to JD and Bessie Mae Copeland. Laverne was a member of the Elm Mott Baptist church and volunteered for six years at Providence Hospital. Laverne married Virgil H. Berry Jr. on October 11, 1952, with whom she raised a son, Jimmy Berry, and a daughter, Sharon Roberts. Laverne was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as she had a compassionate heart for her family. Laverne was preceded in death by her father; mother; sisters; and husband. She is survived by her two children, Jimmy and Sharon; her five grandchildren, Destiny, Cassidy, Justis, Russell, and Lauren; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Evan, Witten, Owen, and Ella. Laverne will be laid to rest next to her late husband, 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, at Waco Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel
TX
Feb
26
Burial
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Cemetery
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy, I just found out about your Mom...So sorry! We will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if you need anything. Donna and Alan Stone
Donna Stone
February 24, 2021
We are praying for your family for the lost of Laverne with LOVE GOD BLESS Amen
Chois & Joan Blackwell
February 24, 2021
