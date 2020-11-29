Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
LaVerne Watkins
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
LaVerne Watkins

Aug. 15, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2020

LaVerne Watkins, 88, of Waco, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. At her request, there will be no services.

LaVerne was born August 15, 1932, to Julius and Carolyn Pryor. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lawrence Watkins.

She is survived by her two brothers, Robert Pryor and Roger Pryor of Robinson, TX; her children, Larry Watkins and wife, Rosie, of Smithville, Allen Watkins of Waco, and Judy Vines of Waco; one grandson, Patrick Watkins; and a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Watkins of Waco.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.