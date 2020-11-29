LaVerne Watkins
Aug. 15, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2020
LaVerne Watkins, 88, of Waco, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. At her request, there will be no services.
LaVerne was born August 15, 1932, to Julius and Carolyn Pryor. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lawrence Watkins.
She is survived by her two brothers, Robert Pryor and Roger Pryor of Robinson, TX; her children, Larry Watkins and wife, Rosie, of Smithville, Allen Watkins of Waco, and Judy Vines of Waco; one grandson, Patrick Watkins; and a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Watkins of Waco.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.