Lawrence Wayne Chandler
October 13, 1954 - May 31, 2021
Lawrence Wayne Chandler, 66, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m., June 7, at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Steve Rynearson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., June 6, in the state room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Wayne was educated at University High School and worked at Smith Pump Company. He lived to hunt, fish, and shoot his guns and always enjoyed a cold Bud Light. Wayne loved to tinker around the house and fix things that need to be fixed. He also enjoyed grilling and hosting at his house. He loved his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Chandler and Lillie McDaniel.
He is survived by his daughter, Casey Chandler; son, Craig Chandler; grandchildren, Penelope and Prentice Wayne Chandler, Lily King, and Ever Alcorn; brother, David Chandler; and sisters, Nina Piper, Gina Rooks, Linda Hill, and Shannon Langford.
Craig Chandler, Boyd Alcorn II, Carson Williams, Zachary Hill, Michael Ficklin, and Clay Chadwick will serve as pallbearers.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.