Lawrence Wayne Chandler
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Lawrence Wayne Chandler

October 13, 1954 - May 31, 2021

Lawrence Wayne Chandler, 66, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m., June 7, at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Steve Rynearson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., June 6, in the state room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Wayne was educated at University High School and worked at Smith Pump Company. He lived to hunt, fish, and shoot his guns and always enjoyed a cold Bud Light. Wayne loved to tinker around the house and fix things that need to be fixed. He also enjoyed grilling and hosting at his house. He loved his family more than anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Chandler and Lillie McDaniel.

He is survived by his daughter, Casey Chandler; son, Craig Chandler; grandchildren, Penelope and Prentice Wayne Chandler, Lily King, and Ever Alcorn; brother, David Chandler; and sisters, Nina Piper, Gina Rooks, Linda Hill, and Shannon Langford.

Craig Chandler, Boyd Alcorn II, Carson Williams, Zachary Hill, Michael Ficklin, and Clay Chadwick will serve as pallbearers.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
the state room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
TX
Jun
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I was saddened to hear about Larry´s passing. My sincere sympathies and condolences to his family and friends. May God give you peace.
Anita Radle Hoffman
Friend
June 7, 2021
