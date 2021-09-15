To Jayne, Morgan and Alayna, I am so glad to have had all of you as a part of Doris Miller and Lake Waco Montessori. Larry and Joyce were a huge part of our school family and we love all of you so much. I am so sorry for your loss, but I rejoice in knowing that all of you were loved by both of them and what a joy it has been to have them in our lives as well.

Pam Thomason September 16, 2021