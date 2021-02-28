Leah M. Cagle
May 24, 1968 - Feb. 17, 2021
Leah Michelle Cagle, daughter of Cornelia Powell Aycock and Robert Cagle, was born on May 24, 1968, and passed from this world into Heaven on February 17, 2021. Leah touched many lives during her time in this world and never met a stranger. She loved animals and wanted to adopt every one she met. She was loving and generous and would give away everything she had if you needed it.
Leah wrote poetry and enjoyed making jewelry and reading. She was proud of having graduated from Waco High School.
Leah was preceded in death by her grandparents.
She is survived by her mother and her father; her sister, Brenda Franklin; her Aunt Cindy and Uncle Buz; her uncle Mike; and her precious dog, Gabriel.
A Celebration of Leah's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Dr., Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.