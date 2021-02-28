Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leah M. Cagle
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Leah M. Cagle

May 24, 1968 - Feb. 17, 2021

Leah Michelle Cagle, daughter of Cornelia Powell Aycock and Robert Cagle, was born on May 24, 1968, and passed from this world into Heaven on February 17, 2021. Leah touched many lives during her time in this world and never met a stranger. She loved animals and wanted to adopt every one she met. She was loving and generous and would give away everything she had if you needed it.

Leah wrote poetry and enjoyed making jewelry and reading. She was proud of having graduated from Waco High School.

Leah was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her mother and her father; her sister, Brenda Franklin; her Aunt Cindy and Uncle Buz; her uncle Mike; and her precious dog, Gabriel.

A Celebration of Leah's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Dr., Waco.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Richfield Christian Church
4201 Cobbs Dr., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We were so saddened to hear of Leah´s passing. She had a love of reading , poetry and anything Elvis. We will miss her sweet smile. Donna, Pam, Lindsay and Billy
Goldens Book Exchange
March 1, 2021
Sarah Uchmanowicz and Family
February 28, 2021
I am so glad I had the privilege if knowing Leah. Always a ray of sunshine and a smile on her face. Such a strong independent young woman. Glad your at peace sweet girl
Joyce Bryant
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Leah. She went to Richfield High School with me and was always the sweetest and kindest girl. She always had a smile on her face that I will always remember! May her memory be a blessing Meredith (Marcuis) Harmon
Meredith Marcuis Harmon
February 28, 2021
Brenda, I remember Leah from Waco High. She was always happy and never without a smile spread across her face. I am so sorry for your loss. Rest in peace, Leah. May God bring you and your family the comfort you need at this time.
Janel Griffey
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results