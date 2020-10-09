Lee Ann Ryff
Jan. 31, 1948 - Oct. 6, 2020
Lee Ann Petit Ryff, 72, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Masks are required.
Lee Ann was born January 31, 1948, to Elmer Lee Petit and Floetta Josephine "Faye" Shadwick Petit in Archer City, Texas.
Lee Ann worked at a sewing plant in Comanche. She was also a waitress, a security guard, and worked in shipping and receiving driving a forklift at AAFES, from where she retired. After retirement she worked for Rhino Entertainment as the elevator operator at the Baylor football games and scanned tickets at the basketball games.
She was preceded in death by her firstborn, Tommy Lee Couch; her parents; husband, Leslie A. Ryff; and son, Dale E. Couch.
Survivors include daughter, Latresa A. Drewery and husband, Mark; significant other, Garry Romines; grandchildren, Angela D. Modgling, Matthew, Heather, and Jarred; brother, Ronald E. Petit and wife, Gayle; two nieces and two nephews.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.