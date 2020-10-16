Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leola Sue Copes Breen
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Leola Sue Copes Breen

Dec. 21, 1967 - Oct. 12, 2020

Leola Sue Copes Breen, 52, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday October 12, 2020.

Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Leola was born December 21, 1967, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to the late Dale "Mac" and Mary Kolar Copes.

She worked at Walmart for 29 years, was a huge lover of gambling, loved her animals and was a dedicated fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Rangers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Breen; son, Jamie Copes; and brother, Stephen Copes.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brooks; brother, Charles (Sherrie) Copes; sister, Pamela (Darrell) Copes; her nieces and nephews and her many adopted children over the years.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.