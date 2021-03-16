Leon Marek
July 3, 1936 - March 10, 2021
Leon Marek, 84, of Bellmead, passed away Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Temple.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with visitation to follow until 8 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, March 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead, with Rev. Timothy Vaverek officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in West.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.