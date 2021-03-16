Menu
Leon Marek
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Leon Marek

July 3, 1936 - March 10, 2021

Leon Marek, 84, of Bellmead, passed away Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Temple.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with visitation to follow until 8 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, March 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead, with Rev. Timothy Vaverek officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in West.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
