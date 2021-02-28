He was my first school coach for one spring training (yeah, we had spring training in the 6th grade then) after I graduated from pee wee football ([ Wichita Falls Sheppard Air Force Base elementary] and Bellmead [LaVega Little Pirates])....I have thought about Coach Hutto a million times through the years. He was a tough disciplinarian who really cared about us kids. He teased me all of the time. Suddenly, to the shock of my teammates at LaVega Junior high, he was gone. But his sister-in-law, Ruth Davis--who was in the same grade as me at LaVega--kept us up to date with what Coach Hutto was doing. Coach Hutto was a person never to be forgotten. God bless his soul!

Harley Spoon March 1, 2021