Leonicio "Dickie" Villanueva
Feb. 5, 1954 - Nov. 5, 2020
Leonicio "Dickie" Villanueva, 66, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A celebration of Dickie's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Gutierrez officiating. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend via the funeral home website.
Dickie, also known as "Duck" to some, was born February 5, 1954, in Elgin, and moved to Waco along with his mother, when he was a baby. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Marcelino and Esther Flores. From his uncle he gained a love for trains, sports, and the New York Yankees and as a young teen he grew a passion for music, especially a passion for playing the guitar. He was an amazing husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, and by far, the best guitar player in our eyes. He loved the Lord with all his heart and anyone who came in contact with him, knew his passion for the Lord and that he wouldn't compromise the Word but didn't turn his back on anyone.
He was preceded in death by his uncle and aunt, Marcelino and Esther Flores; father and stepmother, Maximiliano (Masi) and Cecilia Villanueva Sr.; stepfather, Paul Carrizales; and brother, David Villanueva.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Villanueva; daughter, Melanie Villanueva; son, Danny Villanueva; granddog, Boots Villanueva; mother, Beatrice Carrizales; sisters, J. Irene Perez of Temple, Ramona Moreno and husband, Manuel, of Taylor, and Cecilia Click of Cedar Park; brother, Maximiliano (Max) Villanueva Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by so many relatives and friends.
Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.