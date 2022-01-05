Les Hinze
Sept. 22, 1952 - Jan. 2, 2022
Leslie Weldon Hinze, 69, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.
Les was born September 22, 1952, in Temple to Ernest and Marjorie (Barganier) Hinze. He was raised in San Marcos. He retired from Central Freight Lines after 46 years of service. Les married Patti Greenwood on July 12, 2008. He was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Erick Moore; one sister; and two nieces.
Survivors include his wife, Patti Hinze; son, Kyle Moore; four brothers; three sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.