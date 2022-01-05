Menu
Les Hinze
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Les Hinze

Sept. 22, 1952 - Jan. 2, 2022

Leslie Weldon Hinze, 69, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, January 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.

Les was born September 22, 1952, in Temple to Ernest and Marjorie (Barganier) Hinze. He was raised in San Marcos. He retired from Central Freight Lines after 46 years of service. Les married Patti Greenwood on July 12, 2008. He was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Erick Moore; one sister; and two nieces.

Survivors include his wife, Patti Hinze; son, Kyle Moore; four brothers; three sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Les´ service this morning was so tender and beautiful. To have known him is a blessing, and to have been related to him is an honor. Patti, you have epitomized the Proverbs woman in your care of this sweet man. We offer continued prayers for healing and comfort for you and Kyle. We are so grateful you were Les´ one and only!
Larry and Cheryl
Family
January 8, 2022
Being a double cousin of our beloved Les, I can truly say that he was one of the best men I have ever known. All Les has ever done was be a wonderful human being. I have known Les my entire life & I can safely say that I never ever saw him do anything wrong. I never even heard of him doing anything wrong either. I seriously doubt that he probably never even said anything bad. We all loved Les dearly. I just wish we could have live closer in miles as we were growing up. We all love you Les & we will miss you!!
Grady Lynn Barganier
Family
January 6, 2022
Oh how we will miss our dear friend Les! So many wonderful memories through the years! What a kind, caring, helpful, loving man he was!! Know that we are always here for you all Patti and Kyle! Love and prayers!
Patti, so sad to see this. Prayers for a peaceful heart for you as I know how much he had suffered. Rita Bruton McKinney, TX
Rita Bruton
January 5, 2022
