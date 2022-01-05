Being a double cousin of our beloved Les, I can truly say that he was one of the best men I have ever known. All Les has ever done was be a wonderful human being. I have known Les my entire life & I can safely say that I never ever saw him do anything wrong. I never even heard of him doing anything wrong either. I seriously doubt that he probably never even said anything bad. We all loved Les dearly. I just wish we could have live closer in miles as we were growing up. We all love you Les & we will miss you!!

Grady Lynn Barganier Family January 6, 2022