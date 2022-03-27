Leslie Beth Oxner
Oct. 3, 1926 - March 22, 2022
Leslie Beth Oxner, 95, of Lorena, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022, passing away peacefully at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 28, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, at the Johnson Drive Church of Christ in McGregor, Billy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Leslie Beth was born in and grew up in Waco. She met and married her beloved husband William in 1946 and they were together for 55 blessed years. She spent her entire life as a devoted member of the Church of Christ and was a Christian inspiration to everyone who ever met her. The church was her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Elizabeth Byford; husband, William; and daughter, Janice Lynn.
Leslie Beth is survived by her sons, William Jr and Leslie Wayne; grandson, David Oxner and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Eleanor and Margaret; sister-in-law, Alta Fae Tanner; brother-in-law, Robert Oxner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.