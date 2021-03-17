Menu
Lester Broadus
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Lester Broadus

Jan. 24, 1961 - March 8, 2021

Lester Gerard Broadus passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private.

Lester was born January 24, 1961, in Waco, to the union of Jennie Ruth and Lester George Broadus, Jr. He attended school in La Vega ISD graduating from La Vega High School. After attending Prairie View A&M University he moved to San Bernardino County in California where he lived and worked for over 30 years. He returned to the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he lived and worked until his illness no longer permitted.

Lester is survived by sister, Marcia Broadus-Jackson; brother, Gary Broadus; cousins, Calvin and Tabitha Broadus; five nieces and nephews; and 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Marcia, I am praying for you.
Marvin Weaver
March 18, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers. Marcia you probably don't remember me. But your mom and grandmother were friends to my mother. Be blessed.
LM BENSON
March 17, 2021
