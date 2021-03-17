Lester Broadus
Jan. 24, 1961 - March 8, 2021
Lester Gerard Broadus passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private.
Lester was born January 24, 1961, in Waco, to the union of Jennie Ruth and Lester George Broadus, Jr. He attended school in La Vega ISD graduating from La Vega High School. After attending Prairie View A&M University he moved to San Bernardino County in California where he lived and worked for over 30 years. He returned to the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he lived and worked until his illness no longer permitted.
Lester is survived by sister, Marcia Broadus-Jackson; brother, Gary Broadus; cousins, Calvin and Tabitha Broadus; five nieces and nephews; and 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.