Lewis Walker Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Lewis Walker Jr.

July 27, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2020

Lewis Walker Jr., 79, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Novmeber 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kimmonsville Cemetery in Bosqueville.

Due to COVID-19, very limited seating will be available. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
