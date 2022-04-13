Lillie Griffin Pack
June 27, 1929 - April 10, 2022
Lillie Mae Griffin Pack, 92, of Waco, passed away Sun., April 10, 2022. Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m., Fri., April 15, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will have a visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., April 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.
Lillie was born June 27, 1929, in Waco, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and worked at M&M Mars for ten years. Lillie loved having plants and flowers all around her house. She and Floyd enjoyed ballroom and square dancing, and were known for their yearly super bowl party. Lillie also enjoyed spending time cruising.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Thomas Riley and Alma Lucille (Williams) Riley; husbands, Roger E. Griffin and Floyd H. Pack.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, BJ Basquez and husband, Jimmy; son, Larry Griffin; grandchildren, Jon Walts and Lisa, Lindsay Busch and Jamie, Melissa Wilber and Ken, Lisa Lynch; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, Bailey Mae Thorne.
