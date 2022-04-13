Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillie Griffin Pack
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Lillie Griffin Pack

June 27, 1929 - April 10, 2022

Lillie Mae Griffin Pack, 92, of Waco, passed away Sun., April 10, 2022. Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m., Fri., April 15, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will have a visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., April 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.

Lillie was born June 27, 1929, in Waco, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and worked at M&M Mars for ten years. Lillie loved having plants and flowers all around her house. She and Floyd enjoyed ballroom and square dancing, and were known for their yearly super bowl party. Lillie also enjoyed spending time cruising.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Thomas Riley and Alma Lucille (Williams) Riley; husbands, Roger E. Griffin and Floyd H. Pack.

Lillie is survived by her daughter, BJ Basquez and husband, Jimmy; son, Larry Griffin; grandchildren, Jon Walts and Lisa, Lindsay Busch and Jamie, Melissa Wilber and Ken, Lisa Lynch; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, Bailey Mae Thorne.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Apr
15
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.