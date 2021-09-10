Linda Sue Clair
July 1, 1939 - Aug. 30, 2021
Linda Sue Weddington Clair passed away August 30, 2021. A viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Born July 1, 1939, she was wife to, and preceded in death by, Harry Edgar Clair; mother to Colleen Evelyn Clair Keene, Cathleen Edith Clair Rooney, and Cheryl Elizabeth Clair Jackson; grandmother to Kyle Mitchell Keene, Keegan Zachry Keene, Ryan Joseph Rooney, Clair Elisabeth Jackson, and William Harrison (Harry) Jackson. She was mother-in-law to John Keene, Chris Jackson, and Sean Rooney. She was daughter to, and preceded in death by, Algerine Starnes Weddington and George Lee Weddington and sister to, and preceded in death by, George Lee Weddington Jr. and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Weddington Jr. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to countless friends.
She was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church where she served on several committees including but not limited to the Altar Guild. Sue, as she was called, loved three things. God, her family, and finally, her animals. She will be mostly remembered sitting on the back porch drinking a cup of coffee and talking to friends, family, and neighbors, watching her dogs and grandchildren play, and just enjoying the simple things in life. She will be greatly missed.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.