Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda K. Brackeen
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Linda K. Brackeen

July 12, 1942 - Nov. 10, 2020

Linda Brackeen, of Waco, was welcomed into eternal peace and joy on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 78. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, November 16, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive.

Linda was born on July 12, 1942, in Waco, TX, to Edward and Lula Jo Haddock. She owned and operated Cinderella beauty salon from the late 50s to the late 60s, then worked at Things Remembered until retirement. She married Johnny Brackeen November 27, 1957; they were married for 58 years until his death in 2016.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister; and husband, Johnny Brackeen.

Linda is survived by her son, Clint Brackeen; granddaughters, Katie Miller and husband, Jonny; Taylor and Tori Brackeen, nephew, Ryan Seith; numerous other nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kevin Sydow. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mrs.Brackeen door and heart was always open towards me.She touch the lives of so many kids throughout the years,She made a lasting impression on me ,It was a privilege to know her,I'll always well remember her,She is truly the definition of class.Love you Mrs.Brackeen.Rest in Peace
Miles Grant
November 13, 2020