Linda K. Brackeen
July 12, 1942 - Nov. 10, 2020
Linda Brackeen, of Waco, was welcomed into eternal peace and joy on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 78. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, November 16, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive.
Linda was born on July 12, 1942, in Waco, TX, to Edward and Lula Jo Haddock. She owned and operated Cinderella beauty salon from the late 50s to the late 60s, then worked at Things Remembered until retirement. She married Johnny Brackeen November 27, 1957; they were married for 58 years until his death in 2016.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister; and husband, Johnny Brackeen.
Linda is survived by her son, Clint Brackeen; granddaughters, Katie Miller and husband, Jonny; Taylor and Tori Brackeen, nephew, Ryan Seith; numerous other nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kevin Sydow. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.