Linda L. Birkes
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Linda L. Birkes

Sept. 16, 1925 - Oct. 22, 2020

Linda L. Birkes, 95, of Chilton, TX, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, at the funeral home.

Linda was born September 16, 1925, in Chilton, TX, to George B. and Era Tull Hobby. She graduated from Chilton High School and was a member of Satin Baptist Church. She worked at the glass plant in Waco for a short time until marriage. Linda married Dennis Birkes November 6, 1948. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She hauled cotton to the gin with her three boys with her and took meals out to the field. She and Dennis were members of Golinda Baptist Church since the mid-1960s.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dennis L. Birkes; and her sisters, Dorothy Willoughby and Alleyne Krupicka.

She is survived by her sons, Stanley Birkes and wife Shawna, Kent Birkes and Lisa Cryer, and Brett Birkes and wife Terry; grandchildren, Nathan Birkes, David Birkes, Kacie Recendez, Matt Birkes, and Michael Birkes; along with many great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
