Linda Lackey
July 9, 1946 - March 19, 2021
Linda Lee Lackey (Linnie) traded her long battle with cancer for her wings on Friday, March 19, 2021. She went as she wished, peacefully surrounded by family and her beloved pets.
Linda spent her life caring for people spiritually as a beloved minister of Unity of Waco and caring for people's physical health while working for Dr. Daniel Cripe Chiropractic of Waco.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Omer J. Wiseheart of Tampla, FL; mother, Dorothy and Donald Parsons of Waco; sister, Valerie Wiseheart of Garland; and beloved husband, Marvin H. Lackey, Jr. of Waco.
She is survived by her caring spouse, Michael Wilkinson of Waco; son, Michael James Lackey and Jaquelyn of La Feria; daughter, Gena and Lewis Castilow of Waco; brother, Larry Wiseheart and Tami McCoy Bernhardt of Marble Hill, MO; sisters, Lana Wiseheart and Kenneth Brooks of Port Orange, FL, Lori and Gary Fultz of Waco, Vicki and Leon Ganske of Waco, and Vanessa Wiseheart and Billie of Brownwood; grandson, Joshua and Sarah Lackey of Spicewood; grandson, Drew and Melanie Richardson of Hutto; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lackey, Owen Richardson, and Stella Richardson. She also leaves behind many treasured nephews, nieces, and a multitude of very dear friends whom she loved and cared for.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date as per her request. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
or to the Waco Humane Society, humanesocietycentraltexas.org
.
Isaiah 26:3-4 NIV
You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.
Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.