Linda Lackey
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Linda Lackey

July 9, 1946 - March 19, 2021

Linda Lee Lackey (Linnie) traded her long battle with cancer for her wings on Friday, March 19, 2021. She went as she wished, peacefully surrounded by family and her beloved pets.

Linda spent her life caring for people spiritually as a beloved minister of Unity of Waco and caring for people's physical health while working for Dr. Daniel Cripe Chiropractic of Waco.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Omer J. Wiseheart of Tampla, FL; mother, Dorothy and Donald Parsons of Waco; sister, Valerie Wiseheart of Garland; and beloved husband, Marvin H. Lackey, Jr. of Waco.

She is survived by her caring spouse, Michael Wilkinson of Waco; son, Michael James Lackey and Jaquelyn of La Feria; daughter, Gena and Lewis Castilow of Waco; brother, Larry Wiseheart and Tami McCoy Bernhardt of Marble Hill, MO; sisters, Lana Wiseheart and Kenneth Brooks of Port Orange, FL, Lori and Gary Fultz of Waco, Vicki and Leon Ganske of Waco, and Vanessa Wiseheart and Billie of Brownwood; grandson, Joshua and Sarah Lackey of Spicewood; grandson, Drew and Melanie Richardson of Hutto; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lackey, Owen Richardson, and Stella Richardson. She also leaves behind many treasured nephews, nieces, and a multitude of very dear friends whom she loved and cared for.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date as per her request. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org or to the Waco Humane Society, humanesocietycentraltexas.org.

Isaiah 26:3-4 NIV

You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.

Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Linda was such a wise and caring spiritual leader, and I cherish the times that we able to spend together. Linda, thank you for your gentle spiritual guidance, loving heart, and positive affect on so many who are on their life journey. Blessings.
Tom Hoffmeyer
April 9, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. May the "God of all comfort " be with your family during this difficult time.
R. Flynn
March 31, 2021
Linda was always ready to have a good laugh with you or share a good joke.
Tommy BirKes
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the family. I will miss you BFF but I know one day I will see you again. I love you and miss your smiling face and the times we spent together
Nivea Herrera
March 29, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Linda´s passing. She was a special lady to so many.. and a big heart of gold.. RIP now sweet lady Thoughts and prayers to the family and the many,many friends she occurred
Denise Lebkowsky
March 28, 2021
If there's an ocean in heaven know you are sitting beside it sis....miss you
Lana Wisebeart
March 28, 2021
