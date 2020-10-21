Linda Marilyn Moses
Aug. 31, 1942 - Oct. 17, 2020
Linda Marilyn Moses, 78, of Waco, passed away peacefully at home, Sat., October 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Thurs., October 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Viewing will be available one hour prior to the service. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available.
Linda was born on August 31, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, to Arden Theodore and Verna Mae Glass. Linda graduated from Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing as an LPN in Salem, Ohio, and later after moving to Texas, went on to get her RN in Nursing. Linda loved cardiology and hospice nursing. She also did prison ministry and mentored many new nurses. Later in life, Linda discovered her talent for drawing, painting and writing.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Gary Robert Mincher; her parents; and all three of her brothers, Kit, Jeff, and David Glass.
Survivors include her oldest daughter, Ann-Michele Moore and husband, Billy Wade Moore; youngest son, Robert Donn Mincher and daughter-in-law, Kelly Bauman Mincher; youngest daughter, Deborah Suzanne Tull and husband, Brandon Tull; her grandchildren, David Cody Miller, Joshua Randal Miller, Alaina Leigh-Ann Klecka, Kristina Lauren Klecka, Amanda Hope Mincher, Jacob Wyatt Mincher, Anthony Ryan Tull, James Austin Tull, Lauren Elizabeth Tull, and Emma Grace Tull. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, David Exon Cravens, Karson Hope Dorris, Amelia Karamina Tull, Waylon Ryan Tull and Connor Edward Tull.
She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.
The family would like to thank the entire Compassas Hospice team for all their love and care to our mother.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.