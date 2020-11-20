Linda Riggins DeLeon
Nov. 21, 1952 - Nov. 17, 2020
Linda "Dinky" DeLeon, 67, passed away November 17, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest surrounded by her loving children. Services will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be starting at 5 p.m., Friday, November 20, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. in the Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Chapel.
Linda was born to Odie Sandoval Riggins, Sr., and Dolores Fuentes Riggins on November 21, 1952, in Waco, Texas. She grew up in Sandtown, Waco, Texas and graduated from Waco High. She married her husband of 39 years on June 13, 1981. Linda worked at Avery Denison, Texas Workers Compensation Commission and several administrative position throughout her career. Linda's greatest interest was to be with her family especially her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Odie Sandoval Riggins, Sr. and Dolores Fuentes Riggins; niece, Amanda Burnor Weese; her sister-in-law, Frances Chavez; several aunts, uncles and family members.
Survivors include her husband, Jessie DeLeon; brother, Odie Riggins, Jr. and his wife, Becky Sue; daughter, Laura DeLeon and husband, Delton; son, Rodney Deleon and wife, Ashley; and her beloved grandchildren, Kaley, Cobey and Jesslyn. She is also survived by her uncle, Lane Fuentes and wife, Gloria; her mother-in-law, Frances DeLeon, sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.
Pallbearers will be Rodney DeLeon, Delton DeLeon, Jamico Fuentes, Nick Fuentes, Edward Torres and Jerimiah Riggins.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.