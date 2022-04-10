Lisa Cook McDonald
Feb. 17, 1958 - April 3, 2022
Lisa Cook McDonald, 64, of Waco, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home. She lived a beautiful life, one full of love.
If you knew Lisa, you loved Lisa; she spread kindness so naturally that she often didn't realize the profound impact she had on the world. She filled her youth and young adulthood with acting in theaters across Texas, including the Alley Theater in Houston. She continued on from theater to study Social Work, though most of her life she immersed herself in raising her children, finding the utmost joy in doing so. Nothing brought more peace than knowing her children were happy and safe. Naturally, Lisa was also treasured by her own mother and father, and the love that Sean A. McDonald, the father of her children, had for her cannot be erased.
Lisa could make anyone smile simply through her own gorgeous smile and the twinkle in her eyes. She was kind, generous, compassionate, and a force to be reckoned with. On the rare occasion she spoke in anger, she was the first to apologize and try to heal what was broken. Lisa believed in autonomy, dignity, and a person's right to choose the life they want so, naturally, she struggled with the concept of "tough love." For Lisa, love is letting others choose their path and she would go with them wherever they led. She loved her entire family, despite their quirks and dysfunction. She rooted for them, worried about them, protected them, forgave them, and always, always kept on loving them. Lisa's fierce love and tender warmth will continue on in the lives of those she loved.
The family will honor and celebrate Lisa's life privately as there will be no formal service.
In lieu of donations or flowers, the family would love for you to have a meal reminiscing about Lisa's life. Additionally, the family encourages you to find some classic rock-and-roll and dance the night away, as Lisa loved to do. Stories, memories, and prayers are welcomed by the family.
Lisa will be deeply missed by all those that she's left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Cook.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Patricia Cook; her son, Dylan McDonald; her daughter, Meara Gonzales; and her son-in-law, Joseph Gonzales.
