Lloyd Ketchum
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Lloyd Ketchum

Feb. 23, 1958 - Dec. 30, 2021

Lloyd"Willy" Ketchum, 63, of Waco passed away on December 30 at Providence hospital. His celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, at Wesley Chapel UMC, 475 Wesley Chapel Rd Waco, TX 76705.

Willy was born February 23, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to his parents, Richard Ketchum and Violet Ellis Ketchum. The family later moved to Waco, Texas, where he attended school. While working at the Surfing Sirloin and going to school, he studied the air conditioning trade. He started his career in the Fort Worth Dallas area, later working for the Methodist Home, Waco systems, and finishing his career as a Superintendent at Lochridge Priest. He was very proud of his OSHA certification and all other achievements earned throughout his career. Willy was always a provider and worked hard for his family, friends, and dogs. Lloyd, Willy, The Silent Treatment, Pappy, Uncle Willy was one of a kind and a legend in his own right. He definitely will not and could not be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Ketchum, Violet Ketchum; stepmother, Dorothy Ketchum. Willy's memory will live on with his daughter, Alonia Middleton; sons, David Ketchum, Daniel Ketchum and Justin Ketchum; 12 grandkids, Keith, Kevin, CJ, David Jr., Daia, Dayton, Daryn, Trenton, Brody, Kaseandra, Kaelyn, Karter; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn; brother, Ronnie Ketchum, Mike Ketchum wife Suzanne; sister, Patsy Star; aunt, Judy Freiden; and so many nieces nephews and cousins.

The family sends a special thank you to everyone who has helped care for him in these last few years of his life.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Wesley Chapel UMC
475 Wesley Chapel Rd , Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Willy you were a part of our family. My Dad (Joel) grew up with you and I (Nikolai) used to call you Uncle Willy. We had some great times. You will be sorely missed. Dad had been searching for you for awhile and he was heartbroken when he stumbled on this. We love you Willy we will see you on the other side....
The Guzman´s
Friend
February 7, 2022
I Am So Sorry To Hear About "Willy" Passing Away. ***** My Deepest Sympathy And Condolences Goes Out To The Whole "KETCHUM" Family. ***** I Am Sending Prayers To Give You STRENGTH To Be CONPASSIONATE When Its Needed CARING When Someone Feels Alone And Lost LOVE Giving A Hug Just To Make Someone Feels LOVED
Mala Wood Bufkin
January 9, 2022
I always thought of you my best friend can't believe that you are gone but I guess God had plans for you ill miss you I think about us at north jr high school had fun with yall wone day we will be together again mike so sorry we lost a brother an a friend julian Torres weeks before love you my friends raymond Salinas
Raymond Salinas
Friend
January 8, 2022
Rest in Paradise, Willy
Blanche Bagby
Friend
January 8, 2022
