Lloyd Ketchum



Feb. 23, 1958 - Dec. 30, 2021



Lloyd"Willy" Ketchum, 63, of Waco passed away on December 30 at Providence hospital. His celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, at Wesley Chapel UMC, 475 Wesley Chapel Rd Waco, TX 76705.



Willy was born February 23, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to his parents, Richard Ketchum and Violet Ellis Ketchum. The family later moved to Waco, Texas, where he attended school. While working at the Surfing Sirloin and going to school, he studied the air conditioning trade. He started his career in the Fort Worth Dallas area, later working for the Methodist Home, Waco systems, and finishing his career as a Superintendent at Lochridge Priest. He was very proud of his OSHA certification and all other achievements earned throughout his career. Willy was always a provider and worked hard for his family, friends, and dogs. Lloyd, Willy, The Silent Treatment, Pappy, Uncle Willy was one of a kind and a legend in his own right. He definitely will not and could not be forgotten.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Ketchum, Violet Ketchum; stepmother, Dorothy Ketchum. Willy's memory will live on with his daughter, Alonia Middleton; sons, David Ketchum, Daniel Ketchum and Justin Ketchum; 12 grandkids, Keith, Kevin, CJ, David Jr., Daia, Dayton, Daryn, Trenton, Brody, Kaseandra, Kaelyn, Karter; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn; brother, Ronnie Ketchum, Mike Ketchum wife Suzanne; sister, Patsy Star; aunt, Judy Freiden; and so many nieces nephews and cousins.



The family sends a special thank you to everyone who has helped care for him in these last few years of his life.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.