Lloyd "Dale" Scarborough
Sept. 30, 1943 - Nov. 10, 2020
A visitation for Dale will be held on from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Belton. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton. Share a memory at www.CrottyFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.