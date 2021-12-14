Menu
Lois Helen Braun
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Lois Helen Braun

June 18, 1939 - Dec. 10, 2021

Lois Braun (Granny), 82 passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, in Waco. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. The visitation will be held at 6 p.m.

Lois was born to Alfred and Frida Braun on June 18, 1939, in Marlin. She attended St. Paul grade school and Marlin ISD. She was a caregiver to several families, and then worked at the old sewing factory in Waco, and then went on to start her long career at Plantation Foods/Cargill Inc that spanned over 30 years.

She attended St. Paul United Church of Christ in Marlin as well as St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead. Lois enjoyed cooking, shopping, collecting knick knacks, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Frida.

Lois is survived by her two brothers, Harold and Alfred Braun; nieces, Arlene Gilchrest and husband, Brian, Angie Baker, Deena Weems and husband, Lyndon, Amy Braun, Russ Ann Hankins and husband, Michael, Christine McMains and husband, Jack, Penny Shelton and husband, Tip, Jimmy Foster and wife, Rebecca. 13 great-nieces and nephews; 19 great-great-nieces and nephews, and many coworkers, friends, and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the restoration project of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Marlin, Texas at https://savestpaul.weebly.com

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online Guest Book at www.LakeshoreFuneralHome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Arlene and Family, You are in my thoughts and Prayers during this difficult time in your lives. May God bring comfort to each of you.
Nancy Hilburn Shelton
December 14, 2021
