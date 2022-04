Lola Mae Courtney



Sept. 1, 1927 - Dec. 27, 2021



Funeral services for Ms. Lola Mae Courtney, 94, will be held at Noon, Saturday, January 8, at Majors Chapel UMC, Golinda, TX. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, January 7, at Paul Funeral Home Chapel, Marlin, TX. Wearing mask is required and social distancing will be practiced.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.