Lola Robinson
July 11, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2021
Lola Quinafae Grissom Robinson passed to her Heavenly home February 9, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A memorial service was held on March 13, 2021, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband and business partner, Wesley Robinson. She is survived by her son, Wesley Ray Robinson, daughter-in-law, Vicky Robinson; daughter, Sheila Robinson Bell and son-in-law, David Bell; granddaughters, Kristen Ashlee Robinson and Katlin Alissa Robinson; and grandsons, Carson Wesley Bell and Cade Clements Bell. Lola is also survived by a host of other very special family members and friends. For more of Lola's life story, please www.wacofhmp.com/obituary/Lola-Robinson
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.