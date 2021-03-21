Menu
Lola Robinson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
7537 South Interstate Hwy 35
Robinson, TX
Lola Robinson

July 11, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2021

Lola Quinafae Grissom Robinson passed to her Heavenly home February 9, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A memorial service was held on March 13, 2021, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband and business partner, Wesley Robinson. She is survived by her son, Wesley Ray Robinson, daughter-in-law, Vicky Robinson; daughter, Sheila Robinson Bell and son-in-law, David Bell; granddaughters, Kristen Ashlee Robinson and Katlin Alissa Robinson; and grandsons, Carson Wesley Bell and Cade Clements Bell. Lola is also survived by a host of other very special family members and friends. For more of Lola's life story, please www.wacofhmp.com/obituary/Lola-Robinson

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
6623 South Interstate 35, Waco, TX
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
I so enjoyed knowing Ms. Robinson and seeing her through the years as her dental hygienist. What a sweet lady who I know left quite a legacy of love. Blessings to the family.
Theresa Edwards
March 22, 2021
