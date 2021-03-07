Lorene CurryApril 9, 1932 - March 3, 2021Lorene Curry, 88, of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a local hospital. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Robinson Cemetery.Lorene was born April 9, 1932, in Tahoka, TX. She had four sisters and one brother. She went to school in Hubbard, TX. Lorene married Johnny Hodde and they had a son, Randy Hodde, of Palestine, TX. She later married Carl Curry and they had one son, Michael Curry, of Chilton, TX. Lorene loved life and she loved watching The Voice. She loved being around her family which she always kept them laughing; and she loved being a nosey neighbor.Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lois McGinnis; four sisters, Florence, Elsie, Mildred and Opal; and one brother, Thomas, Jr.; along with both of her husbands.She is survived by her sons, Randy Hodde and his children, Sheryle Hodde and Jacob Hodde and wife, Snow; son, Michael Curry and his children, John Curry and wife, Stephanie and Chris Curry; niece, Renae Coker and husband, Mike; great-nephews, Casey Coker and wife, MaKayla; and Mike Stanley; nephew, Troy Holt, Jr., and wife, Stephanie; brother-in-law, Troy Holt, Sr., whom she loved dearly; four great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters,; many great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.Lorene will be deeply missed by so many friends and home health care workers whom she also considered her family.