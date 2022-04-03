Lottie Jo Kidwell
May 19, 1929 - March 31, 2022
Lottie Jo Kidwell, 92, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Lottie Jo was born in Jacksonville, Texas, to W.H. and Julia Mae Brown on May 19, 1929. She was the youngest of their four children and their only daughter. W.H. taught her to sing when she was four years old and she loved music throughout her life, singing hymns of God's love and praise. She spent her entire childhood and early adulthood in Jacksonville and eventually left for Waco to attend Baylor University.
While attending Baylor, Lottie met the love of her life, Harry Kidwell, where he was a yell-leader, and she was a Baylor Beauty. They married and both graduated from Baylor in 1949; Harry, with a degree in business, and Lottie, in religion and music. They remained in Waco, where Harry went into the construction business, and Lottie became a homemaker, tending to their new son, David, who arrived on their first anniversary. George was born five years later to complete their family.
Lottie was taught God's love from her parents and grandparents. W.H. Brown committed whole books of the Bible to memory and would often recite them. Lottie reflected God's love to all who knew her, ministering to anyone and everyone who crossed her path. She was a Bible student and teacher, serving in her church as well as several other Christian ministries, such as Bible Study Fellowship and Marketplace Ministries, loving people and sharing God's love through His Word. She was joined in her ministerial calling by husband Harry, and they ministered together throughout their marriage. Many will recall the spaghetti dinner parties, Colorado ski trips, Bible study groups, and cutting-up in church choir practice together.
Lottie Jo was devoted to caring for her family and had a terrific sense of humor, which was essential for survival with husband, Harry, and her two boys. She was an excellent cook, artist, skilled seamstress, and water skier. She loved traveling with Harry and close friends to many destinations and even continued her traveling adventures after Harry's passing, particularly to Creede, Colorado.
Lottie Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; special friend, Bill Russell; duaghter-in-law, Sandy Kidwell; and her brothers, Willis G. Brown, George W. Brown, and Frank H. Brown.
She is survived by her children, David B. Kidwell and wife, Cathy, of Waco; George K. Kidwell and wife, Barbara, of Waco; her grandchildren, Sara Kidwell, Emily Ward, Jonathan Kidwell, Krista McBain, and Kayla Smiley; and great-grandchildren, Rhett Ward, Zoe Ward, Ashlyn McBain, and Emma McBain.
The family expresses much love and gratitude to those at Wesley Woods who loved and cared for Lottie Jo at the end of her life.
