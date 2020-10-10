Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Duron
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Louis Duron

July 23, 1944 - Oct. 7, 2020

Louis Duron passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.

Louis was born in Waco, Texas, on July 23, 1944, to Fabian and Julianna Duron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Joe; and sisters, Mary and Helen.

He is survived by his daughter, Anissa Galindo; grandchildren, Dakota Ann, Jonathan, and Shawn Galindo; one great-grandchild, Julianna Guerrero; and two brothers, Antonio and wife, Mary, and Alex.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.