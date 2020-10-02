Louis Kahanek
Nov. 1, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2020
Louis L. Kahanek, age 87, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his residence. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Masks and social distancing are required at services, and livestream will be available at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Louis was born November 1, 1932, in Williamson County, the son of Ignac and Frances (Nemec) Kahanek. He attended schools in Granger. Louis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. He worked for Allied Fence Company and owned and operated LK Construction Company both in Waco for many years before retiring in 1997. Louis enjoyed playing dominoes, gardening, and being outdoors.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Patrick Kahanek; brothers, Frank, Andrew and Joseph Kahanek; and sisters, Mary Marak, Frances Marak, Lillian Schwertner, and Angeline Klepac.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Mesta and husband, Jesse, of Waco; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Mia Mesta; a special friend, Jose Ortiz; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends For Life in Waco. The family would like to express special thanks to Sherry, Jose, Teri, and Kay with Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their tender care over the past few weeks and to Dorothy, Malisa, Mary, Theresa and all the staff with Friends For Life in Waco. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
