Marine Sgt Louis



Sims Sr. E-5



March 11, 1942 - Oct. 31. 2015



Today would have been your 79th birthday on Earth. In Heaven, you're young again my "War Hero" Vietnam 1963. Sgt Sims never left a man behind, few proud Marines. "Semper Fi" - "Purple Heart" To All Veterans I "Salute" with honor, God bless U-Always Faithful "Marines"



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.