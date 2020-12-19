Louis Douglas Wedemeyer Jr.
Oct. 8, 1948 - Dec. 14, 2020
Louis Douglas "Doug" Wedemeyer, Jr., 72, of Lorena, TX, was called to his Heavenly Home on Monday, December 14, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's disease. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Cottonwood Baptist Church (890 FM 2643, Lorena, TX 76655). Visitation for family and friends will also be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at Cottonwood Baptist Church.
Doug was born in Waco, Texas, to Louis D. and Margaret Wedemeyer. He grew up with his two younger sisters, Donna and Pat, in the Levi/Cottonwood area, and helped his father with the family farm. For the entirety of his life, he attended Cottonwood Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and music leader.
Doug graduated from Lorena High School in 1966, and received his bachelor's degree from Baylor University. In 1969, while participating in Sing Out Waco, he met his eventual wife, Connie Wolfe. They married on June 19, 1971, and had three children, Rebecca, Aaron, and Jordan.
For nearly 40 years, Mr. Wedemeyer devoted his life to educating young people in English, public speaking, and theater arts. All but four of those years, he taught at Lorena High School, where he was fondly known as Mr. Wede. Many people in the area also knew him as "The Voice of the Leopards" for his many years of announcing Lorena sporting events.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Nell Wyatt Wedemeyer. He is survived by his father, Louis Douglas Wedemeyer, Sr.; his stepmother, Majorie Buckner Wedemeyer; his wife, Connie Wedemeyer; daughter, Rebecca and her husband, Jason McCain, of Ft. Worth; son, Aaron Wedemeyer of Austin; son, Jordan and his wife, Jordan Wedemeyer, of McGregor; granddaughter, Alli; grandson, Jake; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, food, or other gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of Doug Wedemeyer.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.