Louise Reeves BrandAug. 7, 1923 - Dec. 4, 2020Louise Reeves Brand, 97, of Carrollton, Texas formerly of Waco, passed away in Carrollton. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with interment following in Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before the service.Mrs. Brand was raised in McLennan County and married Lewis Derr on January 3, 1948; he passed away on March 15, 1970. She was a homemaker raising her three children but after Mr. Derr passed away she began her retail sales career with Woolco and Gibsons where she earned awards. On January 24, 1974, she married H.L. Brand and she continued to work. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandkids and she also loved gardening.Survivors include her children, Tommy Mesta, Linda Posival, Larry Derr and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Allene Henager and Dorothy Wienecke; four grandkids; six great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.