I was so sad to hear of the passing of Ms. Lovie. The best memory I will carry of her is that you would always know that if you asked her something, she was going to give you her honest opinion...like it or leave it. She was a spicy lady and that is what I loved and will miss the most. Ms. Sandra, Destiny and Derrick (and other family for sure), I hope you all find solace in knowing that Ms. Lovie lived a good life, made many, many friends and we will all miss her very much. She will live on in our memories and the funny stories we all share. I will miss our lunchtime chats the most. Rest easy friend. Love you!

Cynthia Collins Work June 3, 2021