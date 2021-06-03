Lovie J. Jones
July 10, 1943 - May 29, 2021
Lovie J. Jones departed this life on May 29, 2021. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 4, at McDowell Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Lovie "Joyce" Bell Jones, born July 10, 1943, Waco, Texas, to the late Bertha M. Bell Murphy and George Bell. She departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Waco, Texas. She was the first grandchild in the Walker Generation Family.
Lovie was preceded in death by her father and mother; grandparents, William T. and Inez Walker; three aunts, Hazel J. Walker Hicks, Willie Lee Walker Majors and Mary Walker Blocker; two uncles, William T. Walker Jr. and Robert L. Walker.
Lovie's life and memory will be cherished by her children, Derrick K. Jones, Waco, Texas and Sandra C. Jones (Paul) Dillett, Round Rock, Texas, adopted children, Destiny D. Jones, granddaughter, China Springs, Texas, Donnie Haynes, cousin, Dallas, Texas, Ronnie Haynes cousin, Waco, Texas, Sharrie E. Walker (Fernando) Husbands, cousin, Fredericksburg, Virginia, special grandson, Anthony J. (AJ) Dillett, Round Rock, Texas, sisters, Daisy M. Cook, Carrollton, Texas, Faye E. (Don) Elder, Columbus, Ohio, Sally Jones Berry, sister-in-law, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.