Lovie Jones
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDowell Funeral Home
1104 Chestnut Street
Waco, TX
Lovie J. Jones

July 10, 1943 - May 29, 2021

Lovie J. Jones departed this life on May 29, 2021. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 4, at McDowell Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church.

Lovie "Joyce" Bell Jones, born July 10, 1943, Waco, Texas, to the late Bertha M. Bell Murphy and George Bell. She departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Waco, Texas. She was the first grandchild in the Walker Generation Family.

Lovie was preceded in death by her father and mother; grandparents, William T. and Inez Walker; three aunts, Hazel J. Walker Hicks, Willie Lee Walker Majors and Mary Walker Blocker; two uncles, William T. Walker Jr. and Robert L. Walker.

Lovie's life and memory will be cherished by her children, Derrick K. Jones, Waco, Texas and Sandra C. Jones (Paul) Dillett, Round Rock, Texas, adopted children, Destiny D. Jones, granddaughter, China Springs, Texas, Donnie Haynes, cousin, Dallas, Texas, Ronnie Haynes cousin, Waco, Texas, Sharrie E. Walker (Fernando) Husbands, cousin, Fredericksburg, Virginia, special grandson, Anthony J. (AJ) Dillett, Round Rock, Texas, sisters, Daisy M. Cook, Carrollton, Texas, Faye E. (Don) Elder, Columbus, Ohio, Sally Jones Berry, sister-in-law, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
McDowell Funeral Home
1104 Chestnut Street, Waco, TX
Jun
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
2001 Dallas St., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
McDowell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
San I am sorry to hear of your mother passing, I remember her as a quiet sweet lady! My condolences to you and your family.
FerLandra Lee-Williams
Friend
June 10, 2021
Condolences to the Family. I met Lovie when working at Health and Human Services in Waco, Texas. Sweet Lady & going to be missed, but she is in a better place now.
Samuel Grinie
Work
June 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Larry Walker
Friend
June 5, 2021
Lovie Joyce and went to old A.J. Moore High School. Family, be strong, the Lord is with you all of the time. Be safe.
Gloria Bryant-McCoy
School
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Edna Long
June 4, 2021
My heartfelt condolences such a sweet lady
Pamalar Chambers
Work
June 4, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear about Lovie's passing. I worked with her for many years.. She was one of a kind. RIP Lovie Jones!
Linda Burkett
Work
June 3, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to the family.Continue to hold on to God's unchanging hand.
Vicky Jones
Friend
June 3, 2021
I was so sad to hear of the passing of Ms. Lovie. The best memory I will carry of her is that you would always know that if you asked her something, she was going to give you her honest opinion...like it or leave it. She was a spicy lady and that is what I loved and will miss the most. Ms. Sandra, Destiny and Derrick (and other family for sure), I hope you all find solace in knowing that Ms. Lovie lived a good life, made many, many friends and we will all miss her very much. She will live on in our memories and the funny stories we all share. I will miss our lunchtime chats the most. Rest easy friend. Love you!
Cynthia Collins
Work
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results